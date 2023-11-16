Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

CR Brickstone to provide dozens, including young adults leaving foster care, with affordable housing

The more than $12,000,000 project has 43 apartments that are income-restricted.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The CR Brickstone building on Sixth Street Southeast is the result of partnerships among the city, Foundation Two, developers, and the state.

Iowa Economic Development Authority Director, Debi Durham, says housing options like these are in high demand.

“It is extremely needed when you think about it and I’m a believer that everyone that is good enough to work in our community should be able to live in our communities with dignity,” said Durham

The more than $12,000,000 project has 43 apartments that are income-restricted.

For example, a two-bedroom apartment is available for a family of three so long as they earn less than about $34,000,000 a year.

Five of the units are specifically for people who’ve aged out of the foster care system.

It’s something the Foundation 2 CEO Emily J. Blomme says will go a long way.

“We know that when they have stable housing getting a job the ability to find a school food insecurity those things are much easier to accomplish,” said Blomme.

Durham says she wants this project to serve as a model to the future of how affordable housing can be achieved.

“When you hear meetings local city council chamber, county board of supervisors when the agenda says affordable housing, i want them to think of this project, this is the face of affordable housing,” said Durham.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) celebrates after returning an interception for a...
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean to miss rest of season with injury
A bible, older than the United States by several decades, has been discovered at a retirement...
Bible older than the US found in Indianola retirement home
Tom Brands
WATCH: Tom Brands goes off on NCAA sports gambling investigation
Mother of two men in Cedar Rapids shooting, one arrested and one killed, speaks out
Mother of two men in Cedar Rapids shooting, one arrested and one killed, speaks out
Search warrants reveal new details about a hayride crash near What Cheer last month.
Search warrants reveal new details in Keokuk County hayride crash

Latest News

Starbucks workers participate in walkout
Starbucks workers participate in ‘Red Cup’ walkout
People walk on the Pentacrest on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City on Tuesday, Feb....
Iowa Board of Regents votes to cut back on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives
Iowa Workforce Development jobs agency logo
3,200 more Iowans unemployed from previous month
In a criminal complaint, officials said 21-year-old Kaleah Barnes admitted to the theft of...
Employee charged for allegedly stealing $30,000 from Dyersville Casey’s store