CR Brickstone to provide dozens, including young adults leaving foster care, with affordable housing

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The CR Brickstone building on Sixth Street Southeast is the result of partnerships among the city, Foundation Two, developers, and the state.

Iowa Economic Development Authority Director, Debi Durham, says housing options like these are in high demand.

“It is extremely needed when you think about it and I’m a believer that everyone that is good enough to work in our community should be able to live in our communities with dignity,” said Durham

The more than $12,000,000 project has 43 apartments that are income-restricted.

For example, a two-bedroom apartment is available for a family of three so long as they earn less than about $34,000,000 a year.

Five of the units are specifically for people who’ve aged out of the foster care system.

It’s something the Foundation 2 CEO Emily J. Blomme says will go a long way.

“We know that when they have stable housing getting a job the ability to find a school food insecurity those things are much easier to accomplish,” said Blomme.

Durham says she wants this project to serve as a model to the future of how affordable housing can be achieved.

“When you hear meetings local city council chamber, county board of supervisors when the agenda says affordable housing, i want them to think of this project, this is the face of affordable housing,” said Durham.

