Coe “playing with house money,” as they had to the DIII NCAA Tournament

Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It was a wild scene as the Coe Kohawks learned they were heading to the postseason as an at-large selection.
“The first think I said was ‘we’re playing with house money,’” said head coach Tyler Staker. “When we were able to hear our name announced and get into the playoffs, I told our guys, ‘hey guys this is like icing on the cake, now it’s a chance to go out and play more football and have fun.’”
The Kohawks, with just one loss to No. 3 Wartburg, will play at undefeated Aurora on Saturday.
“‘Playing with house money,’ that’s kind of the model going into it. I think we are going to be loose and it should be fun,” said senior quarterback Carter Maske.
