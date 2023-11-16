Show You Care
After trusting the process, Kaleb Brown starting to make an impact on Iowa’s offense

After all the hype he received as an Ohio State transfer, Kaleb Brown sat on the bench to start the season.
By Scott Saville
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - After all the hype he received as an Ohio State transfer, Kaleb Brown sat on the bench to start the season.

Brown said it was a difficult time, but he had to trust the process.

“It can be discouraging at times. It can make you feel different about certain things.” Brown said. “That is the whole point of trusting the process, if I could say anything about it it’s just ‘walk by faith rather than sight.’ The faith to believe in something that’s not exactly there yet, but it will be.”

Brown made his first impact in the Northwestern game, with a big catch to help set up the game winning field goal.

“everything was just moving so fast. It was just like regular football,” Brown said. “It was some thing I hadn’t been used to in a while. Just getting on the field and making a play, especially in a vital moment like that. It was crazy, but it was definitely a super confidence builder.”

Brown was a running back in high, and showed his physicality against Rutgers, where he filled up the stat sheet and scored his first touchdown.

“He’s been great,” said Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz. “He took it another step and we had an opportunity there with Diante (Vines) being out being out. It is so encouraging for all of us.”

