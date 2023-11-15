Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

‘Young Sheldon’ ending after 7 seasons; series finale to air in 2024

FILE -- Iain Armitage, front left, of "Young Sheldon" answers a question as executive...
FILE -- Iain Armitage, front left, of "Young Sheldon" answers a question as executive producer/narrator Jim Parsons, front right, looks on during a panel discussion in 2017.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - CBS’s popular prequel spinoff to the hit series “The Big Bang Theory” is ending after seven seasons.

According to People, “Young Sheldon” will premiere its seventh and final season on Feb. 15, 2024, and sign off with a one-hour series finale on May 16, 2024.

“Young Sheldon” has been a hit with fans since first airing in 2017.

The spinoff series follows “Big Bang” character Sheldon Cooper’s life as a 9-year-old child prodigy living with his family and attending high school in Texas.

The sitcom stars Iain Armitage in the titular role along with Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord and Jim Parsons, as the voice of Sheldon.

“Being able to tell the origin of Sheldon Cooper and expanding the story to include the entire Cooper family has been a wonderful experience,” CNN quoted executive producers Steve Holland, Steven Molaro and Chuck Lorre in a statement.

With the conclusion of “Young Sheldon,” the beloved character will end after being on the air for 17 years.

“We are grateful to our fans for embracing this chapter of the Coopers these past six seasons, and on behalf of the entire ‘Young Sheldon’ family, we’re excited to share this final season with you,” the show’s executive producers continued.

Fans of the show can also catch up on some of their favorite “Young Sheldon” episodes through streaming services such as Paramount+ and networks like TBS.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Leonard was arrested last week in Burlington and booked on five charges, including...
Criminal complaint details events in Cedar Rapids shooting that killed DoorDash worker
Cedar Rapids family struggles days after car crashes into the side of their home
Cedar Rapids homeowner feels lost days after car crashes into the side of their home
The men's basketball team at Drake University got a surprise this week as they were wrapping up...
Adam Sandler plays pickup basketball game at Drake University
FILE - Iowa punter Tory Taylor punts during the second half of an NCAA college football game...
Tory Taylor to head to NFL after 2023 season
Aaron McAtee was shot and killed while working outside a Monticello Fareway store last Tuesday...
Visitation to be held for man shot and killed outside Monticello Fareway

Latest News

FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before a...
Biden, Xi hold first talks in a year. Global conflicts, fentanyl and stable ties top their agenda
FILE - The pilot radioed air traffic control in Boston and said that a horse on board had...
Horse loose on flight to Belgium forces cargo jet back to New York
Police say a vehicle "blew up" late Wednesday morning in the area of Eagle Nest Drive.
Baby killed when vehicle ‘blew up,’ suspect ran off, police say
To get the free reusable cup, you must order a handcrafted holiday beverage at participating...
Red Cup Day at Starbucks is tomorrow – here’s how to get yours