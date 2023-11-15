Show You Care
Unseasonably Warm Temperature Continue for Wednesday

Get ready for another day with sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures.
By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - High pressure slides farther to the east keeping a mild air flow across the state. Temperatures remain well above normal for this time of the year. The 60s and some 70s could be found for afternoon highs on Wednesday.

A cold front moves in on Thursday bringing clouds and cooler weather by week’s end.

For Thanksgiving week, we have more clouds and highs more seasonable in the 40s. At this point holiday travel through the Midwest remains pretty good.

Have a great night.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

