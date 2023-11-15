Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Univ. of Iowa group to provide students with product that prevents drink spiking

One group at the University of Iowa is providing students with a new tool to help make their college experience safer.
By Libbie Randall
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - One group at the University of Iowa is providing students with a new tool to help make their college experience safer. The undergraduate student government at UI is planning to give away 450 Nightcaps for free at several spots around campus. It’s a relatively new product designed to prevent drink spiking.

The product itself is designed as a scrunchie, which includes a hidden pocket. Users can pull a flexible cap out of it and cover their drink, preventing the possibility of drink spiking.

“It’s like the one safety product that students actually like to use and it’s because we’ve really made it a fun solution to a serious problem and we don’t try to scare people into using it, we make it something that people want to use,” said Nightcap President & Co-Founder Michael Benarde.

Third-year student Madison Ross is leading the initiative. She tells TV9 she got the idea when she saw the product being advertised on social media and knew there was a need for something like this on campus.

“Violence effects everybody. Of course we can look at statistics and understand more at-risk groups, but it’s so important to make sure this product is widely available, that everybody has access, and that includes west and east side of campus as well,” said Ross.

They plan to start giving out these products next semester.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids family struggles days after car crashes into the side of their home
Cedar Rapids homeowner feels lost days after car crashes into the side of their home
Traffic jam following crash on I-380 southbound
Multi-vehicle accident causes traffic jam on I-380 southbound
Pedestrian Killed
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Cedar Rapids, driver arrested
LB Clay Matthews (2009-2018) and DE Aaron Kampman (2002-2009) will be inducted into the Green...
Former Iowa Hawkeye to be inducted into Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, older sister of...
Maryanne Trump Barry, Donald Trump’s older sister and a retired federal judge, dies at 86

Latest News

Tory Taylor to head to NFL after 2023 season
Tory Taylor to head to NFL after 2023 season
GOP longshot candidate Ryan Binkley at the Iowa State Fair
Election 2024: Why some long shot candidates stay in the race
One group at the University of Iowa is providing students with a new tool to help make their...
Univ. of Iowa group to provide students with product that prevents drink spiking
Former President Donald Trump still holds a 55 percent majority in the most recent Iowa State...
Election 2024: Why some long shot candidates stay in the race