Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

LIVE: Sentencing resumes for teen who admitted to killing Fairfield Spanish teacher

Sentencing is expected to wrap up Wednesday for one of two teens who admitted to beating and killing their Spanish teacher in Fairfield.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - Sentencing is expected to wrap up Wednesday for one of two teens who admitted to beating and killing their Spanish teacher in Fairfield.

WATCH HERE:

Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale killed Nohema Graber in November 2021.

Court documents show they beat her with a baseball bat in a city park because of a bad grade in class.

Both pleaded guilty to first degree murder. Miller was sentenced to life in prison in July. He is appealing that decision.

Goodale’s sentencing hearing began Tuesday at the Jefferson County Courthouse.

A judge heard testimony from a psychologist as well as Goodale’s father.

Dean Goodale spoke about his family, and Jeremy’s life at home before he was arrested.

He said Jeremy’s mother was absent from his life after they divorced.

Goodale said that “abandonment” had a serious impact on Jeremy’s relationships, and that he struggled during the pandemic.

He said things escalated in the months leading up to Graber’s murder, when Jeremy started having emotional outbursts.

“He would, sometimes yeah he would literally break down crying, and screaming some very self-deprecatory things about himself.”

Dean Goodale also talked about Jeremy’s relationship with Willard Miller, saying they were close, longtime friends.

The sentencing hearing resumes at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Leonard was arrested last week in Burlington and booked on five charges, including...
Criminal complaint details events in Cedar Rapids shooting that killed DoorDash worker
Cedar Rapids family struggles days after car crashes into the side of their home
Cedar Rapids homeowner feels lost days after car crashes into the side of their home
The men's basketball team at Drake University got a surprise this week as they were wrapping up...
Adam Sandler plays pickup basketball game at Drake University
Family of a man charged with sexually assaulting a child fear he may be released too soon
Family of a man charged with sexually assaulting a child fear he may be released too soon
Jeremy Goodale pleaded guilty to First Degree Murder at a hearing on Tuesday.
Sentencing begins for teen convicted of killing Fairfield Spanish teacher

Latest News

Sentencing is expected to wrap up Wednesday for one of two teens who admitted to beating and...
Sentencing to wrap up for teen who admitted to killing Fairfield Spanish teacher
A bible, older than the United States by several decades, has been discovered at a retirement...
Bible older than the US found in Indianola retirement home
A bible, older than the United States by several decades, has been discovered at a retirement...
Bible older than the US discovered in Indianola retirement home
Aaron McAtee was shot and killed while working outside a Monticello Fareway store last Tuesday...
Celebration of life planned for Monticello Fareway worker shot and killed