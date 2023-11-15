Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Plane returns to JFK Airport after horse escapes stall; pilot dumps 20 tons of fuel

FILE - The pilot radioed air traffic control in Boston and said that a horse on board had...
FILE - The pilot radioed air traffic control in Boston and said that a horse on board had escaped its stall.(CNN Newsource, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A cargo plane headed from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to Belgium had to return to JFK after a horse escaped its stall and got loose in the hold, according to air traffic control audio.

The Boeing 747 operated by Air Atlanta Icelandic had just started its flight across the Atlantic Ocean on Nov. 9 when the pilot radioed air traffic control in Boston and said that a horse on board had escaped its stall.

“We don’t have a problem as of flying-wise but we need to return, return back to New York,” the pilot said, according to the audio obtained by You Can See ATC. “We cannot get the horse back secured.”

The controller responded, “Roger, you are cleared to Kennedy via radar vectors.”

The pilot said that due to the plane’s weight, he had to dump 20 tons of fuel before going back to New York.

The controller gave the OK and alerted nearby pilots about a “fuel dumping in progress approximately 10 miles west of Martha’s Vineyard.”

The 747 pilot had one more request. “I do believe we need a vet — veterinarian, I guess you call it, for the horse upon landing,” he said. “Is that something you can speak to New York about?”

The controller said he would pass it on.

The cargo flight disruption was first reported by ABC News, which said the flight landed at Kennedy, took off a short time later and successfully arrived at Liege Airport the next morning, according to FlightRadar24.

A message seeking comment was sent to Air Atlanta Icelandic.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Leonard was arrested last week in Burlington and booked on five charges, including...
Criminal complaint details events in Cedar Rapids shooting that killed DoorDash worker
Cedar Rapids family struggles days after car crashes into the side of their home
Cedar Rapids homeowner feels lost days after car crashes into the side of their home
The men's basketball team at Drake University got a surprise this week as they were wrapping up...
Adam Sandler plays pickup basketball game at Drake University
FILE - Iowa punter Tory Taylor punts during the second half of an NCAA college football game...
Tory Taylor to head to NFL after 2023 season
Aaron McAtee was shot and killed while working outside a Monticello Fareway store last Tuesday...
Visitation to be held for man shot and killed outside Monticello Fareway

Latest News

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., talks with reporters before going into a closed-door meeting of...
‘Clean shot to the kidneys’: GOP lawmaker says McCarthy elbowed him in the back
A Tennessee lawmaker said the former House speaker elbowed him while walking down the hall on...
Reporter who was talking to Burchett talks about McCarthy scuffle
Israeli forces raid a Palestinian town of Tulkarem, West Bank, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.
Israel searches for Hamas in raid of key Gaza hospital packed with patients and stranded families
FILE - Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen of the Justice Department's National Security...
Key US spy tool will lapse at year’s end unless Congress and the White House can cut a deal
Jeremy Goodale (left) talks with his defense co-counsel Nicole Jensen during his sentence...
Jeremy Goodale sentencing hearing