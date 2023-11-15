Operation Quickfind: Ruby Pepin

PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old.

Ruby Elizabeth Mac Pepin was last seen on November 14th, 2023 in the 100 block of Pleasant Creek Dr. in Palo at approximately 8:30 pm.

She is 5′05″, weighs approximately 190 pounds, and has blue eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a red blouse, blue jeans, and a brown coat. She also has a birthmark on her nose.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

