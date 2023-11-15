Show You Care
Minor earthquake shakes parts of outer Quad Cities Area early Wednesday

(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:34 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BUREAU COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - An early morning earthquake shook parts of Bureau, LaSalle, and Putnam Counties in Illinois Wednesday.

According to the USGS, the 3.6 magnitude earthquake hit one kilometer SSE of Standard, Illinois at around 4:41 a.m.

At this time, there are no confirmed reports of damage.

In a call with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, an official told TV6 they felt the quake and had several calls regarding it. However, no one reported any damage or injuries.

According to Michigan Tech University, a 3.6 magnitude earthquake is often felt but only causes minor damage. There are around 500,000 earthquakes between 2.5 to 5.4 magnitude earthquakes around the world each year.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

