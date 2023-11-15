Iowa motorcyclist sustains life-threatening injuries in Cerro Gordo County crash

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa (KCRG) – A Clear Lake man sustained life-threatening injuries in a motorcycle crash Tuesday.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, the 29-year-old was driving a motorcycle East on Hwy 18 in Clear Lake when he collided with a pickup truck that was turning southbound in the intersection at 24th Street and Hwy 18.

Authorities said the motorcyclist failed to stop at a red light in the intersection at 24th Street, colliding with the truck. He was ejected from the motorcycle, and was taken to MercyOne North Iowa for treatment.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

