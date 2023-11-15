Show You Care
REPORT: Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean to miss time with injury

Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) celebrates after returning an interception for a...
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa’s top-notch defense just took a significant hit.

Cooper DeJean, Iowa’s superstar defensive back and punt return specialist, will miss some time with an injury, according to reports. The news was first reported by The Athletic.

It’s unclear how long DeJean will be out.

DeJean, a preseason first-team All-American by the Associated Press, has been a leader for the Hawkeye defense for the last two years. The OABCIG graduate has seven career interceptions, three of which he has returned for touchdowns, to go along with a punt return touchdown that was key in Iowa’s win vs. Michigan State last month.

More recently, DeJean nearly saved the day again when he returned a punt for a touchdown in the waning moments of a tight game vs. Minnesota, but a controversial call brought the touchdown back and ultimately led to the Golden Gophers winning at Kinnick.

DeJean was named a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy on Wednesday.

Redshirt freshman Deshaun Lee was listed as DeJean’s backup at cornerback on the latest depth chart released earlier this week.

Iowa hosts Illinois on Saturday for Senior Day. The Hawkeyes can clinch a Big Ten title game berth with a win.

Neither the University of Iowa nor Head Coach Kirk Ferentz have yet confirmed the report.

