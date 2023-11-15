Hawkeyes try to balance senior day emotions and focus on a division title

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Before they face off with Illinois, with a chance to win and clinch the Big Ten West, Iowa will honor their seniors in what will likely be an emotional ceremony.

“Seeing my parents out there greeting me at midfield is something that I’ll definitely probably get emotional about,” said senior defensive back Quinn Schulte. “Just because I know all of the work they’ve done for me, I really appreciate them.”

But after the ceremony, it’s time to focus.

“Yeah it’ll be a really emotional moment on Saturday, but at the same time we’re going out there to win a game as well,” said senior punter Tory Taylor. “We’ll keep the tears for after the game hopefully.”

“I think there will be high emotions,” said senior linebacker Jay Higgins. “But I think the first hit will wake some guys up.”

It’s hard to balance taking in the emotional moment with focusing on the game. Even Kirk Ferentz doesn’t have the answer.

“I’ve done it as a parent three times,” Ferentz said. “It’s a pretty special thing. So there’s going to be those highs and lows that they’ve got to go through, and then somehow they’ve got to scramble and recover.”

“It’s easier said than done, and it is emotional. I wish I had the answer. 25 years, still searching.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.