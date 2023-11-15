Fairfield teen who killed teacher sentenced to life with possibility of parole

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - Jeremy Goodale was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole after serving 25 years in prison during a sentencing hearing on Wednesday.

Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale killed Nohema Graber in November 2021. Court documents show they beat her with a baseball bat in a city park because of a bad grade in class.

Both pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

Miller was sentenced to life in prison in July. He is appealing that decision.

In Goodale’s hearing, the judge determined that Goodale would also be sentenced to life in prison but with the possibility of parole after serving 25 years.

You can watch Goodale’s sentencing here:

