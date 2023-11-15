Show You Care
Fairfield teen who killed teacher sentenced to life with possibility of parole

Jeremy Goodale attends his sentence hearing at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Fairfield, Iowa, on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. Goodale, along with Willard Miller, pleaded guilty to murdering Spanish teacher Nohema Graber and concealing her body under a tarp and wheelbarrow in a wooded area of a park. (Pool Photo Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)(JIM SLOSIAREK | (Pool Photo Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette))
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - Jeremy Goodale was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole after serving 25 years in prison during a sentencing hearing on Wednesday.

Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale killed Nohema Graber in November 2021. Court documents show they beat her with a baseball bat in a city park because of a bad grade in class.

Both pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

Miller was sentenced to life in prison in July. He is appealing that decision.

In Goodale’s hearing, the judge determined that Goodale would also be sentenced to life in prison but with the possibility of parole after serving 25 years.

