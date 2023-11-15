Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

‘Clean shot to the kidneys’: GOP lawmaker says McCarthy elbowed him in the back

A Tennessee lawmaker said the former House speaker elbowed him while walking down the hall on Tuesday. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The quarreling between Republican lawmakers is apparently getting physical.

Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett accused former House speaker Kevin McCarthy of elbowing him in the back while he was talking to a reporter on Tuesday.

“And it kind of caught me off guard because it was a clean shot to the kidneys, and I turned back and there was, there was Kevin and, um, and for a minute I was kind of, ‘What the heck just happened?’” he said.

Burchett said he chased after McCarthy.

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., talks with reporters before going into a closed-door meeting of...
Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., talks with reporters before going into a closed-door meeting of fellow Republicans to discuss funding the government, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

“Of course, he’s a, as I’ve stated many times ... he’s a bully with $17 million and a security detail,” he said. “You know, he’s the type of guy that when you’re a kid would throw a rock over the fence and run home and hide behind his mama’s skirt. ... It, you know, that’s not the way we handle things in East Tennessee.”

McCarthy denied the incident, saying, “I didn’t shove or elbow him. It’s a tight hallway.”

Burchett, by the way, was one of the eight House Republicans who voted to oust McCarthy from his speakership.

Meanwhile, Rep. Matt Gaetz, another from the group that ousted the then-speaker, said he is filing a formal ethics complaint against McCarthy over the altercation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Leonard was arrested last week in Burlington and booked on five charges, including...
Criminal complaint details events in Cedar Rapids shooting that killed DoorDash worker
Cedar Rapids family struggles days after car crashes into the side of their home
Cedar Rapids homeowner feels lost days after car crashes into the side of their home
The men's basketball team at Drake University got a surprise this week as they were wrapping up...
Adam Sandler plays pickup basketball game at Drake University
FILE - Iowa punter Tory Taylor punts during the second half of an NCAA college football game...
Tory Taylor to head to NFL after 2023 season
Aaron McAtee was shot and killed while working outside a Monticello Fareway store last Tuesday...
Visitation to be held for man shot and killed outside Monticello Fareway

Latest News

A Tennessee lawmaker said the former House speaker elbowed him while walking down the hall on...
Reporter who was talking to Burchett talks about McCarthy scuffle
Israeli forces raid a Palestinian town of Tulkarem, West Bank, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.
Israel searches for Hamas in raid of key Gaza hospital packed with patients and stranded families
FILE - Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen of the Justice Department's National Security...
Key US spy tool will lapse at year’s end unless Congress and the White House can cut a deal
Jeremy Goodale (left) talks with his defense co-counsel Nicole Jensen during his sentence...
Jeremy Goodale sentencing hearing