Celebration of life planned for Monticello Fareway worker shot and killed

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - A celebration of life service is set for Wednesday for the Monticello man shot and killed outside a Fareway store.

Aaron McAtee was shot and killed while working last Tuesday morning.

The celebration of life will be from 11 a.m. to noon at the Monticello Berndes Center.

According to court documents, witnesses saw a man pull a rifle out of a black sedan and shoot McAtee.

Officers connected the car to Nathan Russell, and found him in Hopkinton.

A Delaware County deputy shot Russell when he resisted arrest.

Latest information shows he is still in the hospital.

Russell is charged with first-degree murder, and two other counts.

