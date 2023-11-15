Show You Care
Bird flu confirmed in Benton County

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BENTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has been confirmed in Benton County

The affected site is a backyard mixed species flock.

Multiple cases have been confirmed in the state, including in Buena VistaHamiltonKossuth, Pocahontas, and Guthrie Counties.

Officials are warning that signs of HPAI may include:

  • Sudden increase in bird deaths without any clinical signs
  • Lethargy and/or lack of energy and appetite
  • Decrease in egg production
  • Soft, thin-shelled and/or misshapen eggs
  • Swelling of the head, eyelids, comb, wattles, and hocks
  • Purple/blue discoloration of the wattles, comb, and legs
  • Difficulty breathing
  • Coughing, sneezing, and/or nasal discharge (runny nose)
  • Stumbling and/or falling down
  • Diarrhea

Officials say poultry products are still safe to eat. As a reminder, consumers should always utilize the proper handling and cooking of eggs and poultry products, including cooking to an internal temperature of 165˚F.

Fortunately, officials say that the outbreak is less severe this season than the last.

Possible cases are required to be reported to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at (515) 281-5305.

