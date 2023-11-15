Another great November day! And Thanksgiving travel weather still looks good too!

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As far as November goes, we have a spectacular afternoon on the way!

Sunshine and mid to upper 60s isn't typical of mid-November, but that is exactly what we have on-deck today and tomorrow! (KCRG)

Highs climb to the mid to upper 60s this afternoon with plentiful sunshine overhead. Winds will be a touch lighter too, making for a great day to get outdoors! Overnight. lows only dip to the 40s, near normal for highs this time of year. We’ll keep highs about 20 degrees above normal for this time of year again tomorrow with mid to upper 60s on the docket again, but there will be more wind around. Gusts could top 30 mph at times during the late morning and afternoon.

A cold front late Thursday into Friday sends temperatures back to near seasonal to end the week. While it will feel cool compared to the recent mild weather as of recent, highs in the upper 40s are near seasonal. Weekend highs in the 50s take us back above normal. Rain chances return early next week and 40s settle in again but holiday travel next week looks to be in good shape!

