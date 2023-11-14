Show You Care
Your First Alert to Thanksgiving Travel Weather

By KCRG First Alert Storm Team
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are 10 days away from Thanksgiving Day. Starting next week travel will begin in earnest across the nation. You and your friends, family, and relatives will be heading to various destinations to enjoy time together.

At this point, it appears that the storm system will be moving across the nation at this time. On Sunday we may see some lighter precipitation across the Pacific Northwest. Early week, Monday, and Tuesday the focus of any impactful weather switches to the Rockies and Plains.

High elevations of the Rockies may get some snow, while further east and south precipitation will fall in the form of rain. That same system moves south bringing rain to the Gulf Coast for the middle of the week and up and down the East Coast by Thanksgiving.

Temperatures are expected to be cooler than this week nationwide and in fact near or slightly below normal for most of the country.

Also, this is an early outlook, things certainly may change so stay with the First Alert Storm Team as we move closer to Thanksgiving Day!

