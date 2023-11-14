Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Woman celebrating 106th birthday reminisces about her love of dancing

Maxine Helbling celebrated her 106th birthday on Nov. 8.
By Jody Kerzman and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) – While more and more people are living to be 100 years old, Maxie Helbling is defying statistics, celebrating her 106th birthday last week.

Music flows easily from Helbling’s lips. Her favorite songs take her back in time and tell the story of her life.

Born Nov. 8, 1917, Helbling has lived in North Dakota her entire life. One of 10 kids, the soundtrack of her life began on a farm south of Mandan.

Her childhood was filled with hard work, church, music and dancing, like waltzes and polkas.

“I milked cows and fed chickens,” she recalled.

Her favorite dance partner was her husband, Stanley.

“They danced for many years, since I was a little girl,” her daughter, Mary Jane Griffith said.

The couple was married for nearly 75 years.

“He held my hand because he wanted to be where I was,” she said.

Stanley died in 2012 -- he was 96.

Helbling just turned 106, and while she can no longer see, she’s still singing her way through life.

Visits with her daughter are a highlight these days.

“She means the world to me,” said Griffith.

Just as the melodies of her favorite songs make her smile, so too do moments like these — moments her daughter knows she’s lucky to have.

Helbling said she isn’t so sure she knows the secret to living so long, but her daughter has some ideas.

She credits good genes and a good, clean lifestyle, with lots of homegrown food and lots of dancing.

Copyright 2023 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids family struggles days after car crashes into the side of their home
Cedar Rapids homeowner feels lost days after car crashes into the side of their home
Traffic jam following crash on I-380 southbound
Multi-vehicle accident causes traffic jam on I-380 southbound
Pedestrian Killed
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Cedar Rapids, driver arrested
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, older sister of...
Maryanne Trump Barry, Donald Trump’s older sister and a retired federal judge, dies at 86
Dmytro Prysich
Semi-truck driver arrested after hitting, killing Urbandale man

Latest News

Cameron Leonard was arrested last week in Burlington and booked on five charges, including...
Criminal complaint details events in Cedar Rapids shooting that killed DoorDash worker
Some students factor state abortion laws into future college choice
Some students consider state abortion laws when selecting future college
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
3 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
The Tuesday crash involved a charter bus with students on board.
RAW: Fiery crash on Interstate 70 in Ohio proves deadly
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade