Windier and warm for Tuesday, cooldown still a few days away

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Well above normal temperatures are still in store for eastern Iowa for a little bit longer with generally quiet conditions to continue.

The biggest change you’ll notice about today compared to yesterday will be the increase in winds, coming from the south with gusts between 20 to 30 mph at times. These strongest winds will likely be around by late morning into the afternoon, decreasing a bit during the evening and turning quite a bit lower by daybreak on Wednesday. Otherwise, lots of sunshine will be present again for most of the day, with a patch of at least partly cloudy skies likely later today into the evening. Highs reach the low to mid 60s, with the warmest readings in the south and west.

A cold front will approach the area tomorrow, though it will generally tend to stall out a bit over our northern zones and weaken. Thus, we’re not expecting a lot of change from it on Wednesday. On the contrary, after a start in the low to mid 40s, we should wind up with our warmest highs of the week in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be lighter, too, so it’ll be a great day to get outside and make the most of it.

More clouds are likely on Thursday into Thursday night as a more substantial cold front moves through the area. This front will be starved for moisture, though, and rainfall doesn’t look very likely in eastern Iowa. Highs reach the 60s again ahead of it on a windy Thursday, but we’ll be back into the upper 40s to low 50s on Friday.

Still, for this time of year, upper 40s to mid 50s are temperatures that are near or above seasonal averages. That’s what we’ll have for the weekend, with a good amount of sunshine to go with it.

A storm system moves out of the Plains into the central U.S. by early next week, providing the opportunity for some rain. The latest trends have shown a system that may track a little farther south than initially expected, which would limit our precipitation potential and keep temperatures a bit cooler. We’ll be watching for any additional changes with this system as it gets closer. Highs during this time look slated for the mid to upper 40s.

The very tail end of the 9-day forecast includes the critical Wednesday before Thanksgiving travel day, which looks dry and cool in the TV9 viewing area. Of course, this is still several days away, so we’ll provide updates to this time period as it gets closer, too.

