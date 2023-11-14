West Branch small businesses not fearing potential government shutdown

WEST BRANCH, Iowa (KCRG) - House Speaker Mike Johnson has offered a two-step plan to keep the federal government open. If his plan doesn’t pass, the government will shut down this Saturday.

That would include National Parks and federal museums.

The city of West Branch is home to the Herbert Hoover National Historical site. It brings thousands of tourists to the area every year and those tourists shop in the city’s small businesses.

”If we didn’t have the tourists coming in it would definitely be a downer but at the same time we have a very supportive community here,” said Amanda Frauenholz, owner of Izzy’s Treasures in West Branch.

Frauenholz has had her business in West Branch for five years. Her front door is right across the street from the Herbert Hoover National Historic Site.

”We are one of the first shops that tourists see when they come out of the park so that’s pretty awesome, but we don’t live and breathe for the tourists,” Frauenholz said.

The site brings thousands of tourists to the city each year, and officials say they hope it can stay open as the shopping season begins.

“We kind of jokingly say that a government shutdown is a word that we don’t say in West branch because we are hoping that they can fix what they need to fix before that time comes,” said Jessi Simon, executive director of Main Street West Branch. :The Herbert Hoover Library, museum and the national historic site are absolutely a tourist destination in Iowa and the Midwest. They bring thousands of people to our community every year and we prefer for them to stay open.”

West Branch has prepared for the possibility of the historic site being closed. Past government shutdowns and the COVID-19 pandemic gave them a plan for what to do.

”It’s become a pretty normal thing that we plan for potential government shutdowns especially coming off of the pandemic when they were closed for 18 months. We learned to sustain our small businesses without that tourist traffic,” Simon said.

Even the new businesses in town say they’re not worried about their businesses if the influx of tourists slowed down and it’s all because of the community around them.

”I think we will be ok. The community has been incredibly supportive. We’ve only been open for about 5 weeks and I can feel the love from the community every single day that we’re open ,” said Tiffany Frederick, owner of The Honey Den in West Branch.

The city of West Branch does partner with the National Park Service for the annual Christmas Past weekend. If the government were to shut down, some of those events will need to be re-routed out of the park.

