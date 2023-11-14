Waterloo woman, Fort Atkinson man charged with prostitution

Show You Care
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two Iowans have been charged with multiple counts of prostitution following an investigation that started in October.

In a press release, the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said 27-year-old Laquasia Timothy, of Waterloo, and 49-year-old Bradley Kamaus, of Fort Atkinson, were arrested.

Timothy faces the following charges:

  • 6 counts of Aggravated Misdemeanor Prostitution
  • Aggravated Misdemeanor Obstructing Prosecution or Defense
  • Serious Misdemeanor Possession of Controlled Substance
  • Serious Misdemeanor Interference with Official Acts – Bodily Injury
  • Simple Misdemeanor Theft 5th Degree
  • 2 counts of Driving While License Revoked

Kamaus faces five counts of Aggravated Misdemeanor Prostitution.

The investigation remains ongoing, officers said additional charges are possible. No additional details have been released.

