Waterloo woman, Fort Atkinson man charged with prostitution

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two Iowans have been charged with multiple counts of prostitution following an investigation that started in October.

In a press release, the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said 27-year-old Laquasia Timothy, of Waterloo, and 49-year-old Bradley Kamaus, of Fort Atkinson, were arrested.

Timothy faces the following charges:

6 counts of Aggravated Misdemeanor Prostitution

Aggravated Misdemeanor Obstructing Prosecution or Defense

Serious Misdemeanor Possession of Controlled Substance

Serious Misdemeanor Interference with Official Acts – Bodily Injury

Simple Misdemeanor Theft 5th Degree

2 counts of Driving While License Revoked

Kamaus faces five counts of Aggravated Misdemeanor Prostitution.

The investigation remains ongoing, officers said additional charges are possible. No additional details have been released.

