Waterloo woman, Fort Atkinson man charged with prostitution
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two Iowans have been charged with multiple counts of prostitution following an investigation that started in October.
In a press release, the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said 27-year-old Laquasia Timothy, of Waterloo, and 49-year-old Bradley Kamaus, of Fort Atkinson, were arrested.
Timothy faces the following charges:
- 6 counts of Aggravated Misdemeanor Prostitution
- Aggravated Misdemeanor Obstructing Prosecution or Defense
- Serious Misdemeanor Possession of Controlled Substance
- Serious Misdemeanor Interference with Official Acts – Bodily Injury
- Simple Misdemeanor Theft 5th Degree
- 2 counts of Driving While License Revoked
Kamaus faces five counts of Aggravated Misdemeanor Prostitution.
The investigation remains ongoing, officers said additional charges are possible. No additional details have been released.
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.