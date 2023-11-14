Waterloo Police make arrest following shooting that left one injured

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A 26-year-old has been arrested in relation to a shooting that occurred last Saturday.

On November 11th, at approximately 8:20 am, officers responded to the 700 block of Rhey Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, responders found one victim who had been shot in the arm. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Following an investigation, police arrested and charged Jamonse Moore with Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Willful Injury.

Officials say they are still trying to pinpoint the cause of the shooting at this time.

