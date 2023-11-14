Waterloo Police asking for public’s help in locating missing woman
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers and the Waterloo Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a 33-year-old woman.
Officials say that Trisha Carnicle was last seen around 3:00 pm on November 10th, 2023, in the area of MercyOne in Waterloo.
She is described as being 6′01, 260 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a summer dress with a yellow sweater and gray hoodie.
Anyone with information is asked to call Black Hawk County Dispatch at 319-291-2515
