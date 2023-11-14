Visitation to be held for man shot and killed outside Monticello Fareway

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - A visitation will be held Tuesday for the Monticello man shot and killed as he worked near the local Fareway store.

Aaron McAtee was shot while working outside of the store last Tuesday morning.

The visitation will take place at the Monticello Berndes Center from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A celebration of life is planned for Wednesday from 11 to noon, also at the Berndes Center.

According to court documents obtained by TV9, witnesses saw a man point and fire a rifle out of the driver’s window of a black sedan.

Police say those shots hit and killed McAtee.

Officers connected the vehicle to Nathan Russell. Authorities later found Russell about ten miles away in Hopkinton.

A Delaware County deputy shot Russell when he resisted arrest.

At last check, Russell is still in the hospital. He is charged with first-degree murder, and two other counts.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.