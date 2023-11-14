Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Visitation to be held for man shot and killed outside Monticello Fareway

Aaron McAtee was shot while working outside of the store last Tuesday morning.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - A visitation will be held Tuesday for the Monticello man shot and killed as he worked near the local Fareway store.

Aaron McAtee was shot while working outside of the store last Tuesday morning.

The visitation will take place at the Monticello Berndes Center from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A celebration of life is planned for Wednesday from 11 to noon, also at the Berndes Center.

According to court documents obtained by TV9, witnesses saw a man point and fire a rifle out of the driver’s window of a black sedan.

Police say those shots hit and killed McAtee.

Officers connected the vehicle to Nathan Russell. Authorities later found Russell about ten miles away in Hopkinton.

A Delaware County deputy shot Russell when he resisted arrest.

At last check, Russell is still in the hospital. He is charged with first-degree murder, and two other counts.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic jam following crash on I-380 southbound
Multi-vehicle accident causes traffic jam on I-380 southbound
Pedestrian Killed
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Cedar Rapids, driver arrested
Cedar Rapids family struggles days after car crashes into the side of their home
Cedar Rapids homeowner feels lost days after car crashes into the side of their home
Dmytro Prysich
Semi-truck driver arrested after hitting, killing Urbandale man
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, older sister of...
Maryanne Trump Barry, Donald Trump’s older sister and a retired federal judge, dies at 86

Latest News

Last full day of operation at this Hy-Vee location.
Hy-Vee to close all stores on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day
One Marion city worker is taking his passion project to the streets.
Marion City Worker maps streets on foot, running 700+ miles
Hy-Vee says all of its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day so employees can enjoy the...
Hy-Vee to close all stores on Thanksgiving Day
One Marion city worker is taking his passion project to the streets.
Marion City Worker maps streets on foot, running 700+ miles