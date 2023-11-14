Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Sunshine and mild temperatures through the week

By Joe Winters
Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This week resembles more spring than fall.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

High pressure keeps control of the weather. Sunshine will be plentiful through the start of the weekend. Highs will be well above normal in the 60s as morning lows dip into the 40s. More active weather builds for the early part of next week as Thanksgiving travel begins At this point, rainfall could be with us for Monday and Tuesday with cooler temperatures throughout the week. Have a great night.

Weather Academy Extra Credit
Weather Academy Extra Credit(KCRG)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested and charged with kidnapping in Marion
Man arrested and charged with kidnapping in Marion
Pedestrian Killed
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Cedar Rapids, driver arrested
Fatal Accident
Crash in Dubuque Leaves One Dead, Three Injured
One person dead after Dubuque crash
One person dead after Dubuque crash
One person died, and another person was injured in a rollover crash in Fayette County early...
One person killed in rollover accident in Fayette County

Latest News

KCRG-TV 9 First Alert Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Joe Winters has the latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Monday Evening, November 13th
Sunshine and mild temperatures through the week
Highs reach the low 60s again today. With southerly winds picking up tomorrow, temperatures...
Mild and dry this week, precipitation returns next week but snow steers clear of Eastern Iowa for now
Mild and generally sunny conditions are expected over the next several days across eastern Iowa.
First Alert Forecast