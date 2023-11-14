Sunshine and mild temperatures through the week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This week resembles more spring than fall.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

High pressure keeps control of the weather. Sunshine will be plentiful through the start of the weekend. Highs will be well above normal in the 60s as morning lows dip into the 40s. More active weather builds for the early part of next week as Thanksgiving travel begins At this point, rainfall could be with us for Monday and Tuesday with cooler temperatures throughout the week. Have a great night.

Weather Academy Extra Credit (KCRG)

