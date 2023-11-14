Sentencing to begin for teen convicted of killing Fairfield Spanish teacher

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - Sentencing begins Tuesday for Jeremy Goodale, one of the two teens convicted of killing a Spanish teacher in Fairfield in November 2021.

Goodale pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

His sentencing starts at 9 a.m. at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Fairfield. It’s expected to take two days.

Goodale and Willard Miller admitted to killing Nohema Graber.

Court documents say they beat her with a baseball bat in a city park because of a bad grade in class.

A judge sentenced Miller in July. He’s serving a life in prison sentence and will be up for parole after 35 years.

His attorneys filed an appeal, but there has been no ruling on that request.

