Republican presidential candidate Doug Burgum to make stops in eastern Iowa
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Republican candidates vying for the Presidential nomination continue to make their way to Iowa.
North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum has been making a five-day campaign swing through the state.
He will be stopping in eastern Iowa Tuesday.
He will be in Dubuque starting at 8 a.m., in Arlington at 1:30 p.m., and Waverly at 6 p.m.
His trip ends Wednesday with a stop in Mason City.
