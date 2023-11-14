Republican presidential candidate Doug Burgum to make stops in eastern Iowa

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Republican candidates vying for the Presidential nomination continue to make their way to Iowa.

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum has been making a five-day campaign swing through the state.

He will be stopping in eastern Iowa Tuesday.

He will be in Dubuque starting at 8 a.m., in Arlington at 1:30 p.m., and Waverly at 6 p.m.

His trip ends Wednesday with a stop in Mason City.

