Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Republican presidential candidate Doug Burgum to make stops in eastern Iowa

Republican candidates vying for the Presidential nomination continue to make their way to Iowa.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Republican candidates vying for the Presidential nomination continue to make their way to Iowa.

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum has been making a five-day campaign swing through the state.

He will be stopping in eastern Iowa Tuesday.

He will be in Dubuque starting at 8 a.m., in Arlington at 1:30 p.m., and Waverly at 6 p.m.

His trip ends Wednesday with a stop in Mason City.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic jam following crash on I-380 southbound
Multi-vehicle accident causes traffic jam on I-380 southbound
Pedestrian Killed
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Cedar Rapids, driver arrested
Cedar Rapids family struggles days after car crashes into the side of their home
Cedar Rapids homeowner feels lost days after car crashes into the side of their home
Dmytro Prysich
Semi-truck driver arrested after hitting, killing Urbandale man
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, older sister of...
Maryanne Trump Barry, Donald Trump’s older sister and a retired federal judge, dies at 86

Latest News

Ryan Binkley is polling around two percent in the most recent Iowa State University poll....
Caucus Conversation: One-on-One with Ryan Binkley
Republican presidential candidate former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks as Florida Gov. Ron...
Nikki Haley to launch $10M ad campaign in Iowa to try to overtake Ron DeSantis in GOP primary
FILE - Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a town hall, May 8, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. AP...
Presidential Candidate Tim Scott cancels Iowa events due to flu
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says DeSantis, not Trump, is the best Republican to win the 2024 election