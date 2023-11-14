Police identify man killed in Marshalltown crash

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - Marshalltown police are identifying a man killed in a crash over the weekend.

Police say 87-year-old James McCann was killed Saturday when his vehicle crashed with another on Iowa Avenue, just west of south Center Street.

Police have not said anything about the second vehicle involved, including if it stopped, or if the driver was injured.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Marshalltown police.

