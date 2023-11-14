Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Police identify man killed in Marshalltown crash

Marshalltown police are identifying a man killed in a crash over the weekend.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - Marshalltown police are identifying a man killed in a crash over the weekend.

Police say 87-year-old James McCann was killed Saturday when his vehicle crashed with another on Iowa Avenue, just west of south Center Street.

Police have not said anything about the second vehicle involved, including if it stopped, or if the driver was injured.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Marshalltown police.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids family struggles days after car crashes into the side of their home
Cedar Rapids homeowner feels lost days after car crashes into the side of their home
Traffic jam following crash on I-380 southbound
Multi-vehicle accident causes traffic jam on I-380 southbound
Pedestrian Killed
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Cedar Rapids, driver arrested
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, older sister of...
Maryanne Trump Barry, Donald Trump’s older sister and a retired federal judge, dies at 86
Dmytro Prysich
Semi-truck driver arrested after hitting, killing Urbandale man

Latest News

The men's basketball team at Drake University got a surprise this week as they were wrapping up...
Adam Sandler plays pickup basketball game at Drake University
The men's basketball team at Drake University got a surprise this week as they were wrapping up...
Adam Sandler plays pickup basketball game at Drake University
Marshalltown police are identifying a man killed in a crash over the weekend.
Police identify man killed in Marshalltown crash
Al Wright from John's Automotive stopped by to give tips for safe holiday and winter travels
Everyday Iowa - Tips for winter and holiday driving with John's Automotive|| Sponsored content