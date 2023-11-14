Marion City Worker maps streets on foot, running 700+ miles

Marion, Iowa (KCRG) - An environmental specialist with the City of Marion took the last 10 months to map out every city street on foot.

Thomas Doyle started his run across Marion back on January first, over 10 months and 700 miles he finished just last week. It was a chance to test his geographic information systems (GIS) skills and an excuse to run.

As a Marion High School alumnus, Doyle returned to the city of Marion after his time at University. Since he started working for the city full time, he had the chance and patience to finally do it himself.

“I figured running all the streets in Marion would be a good way to get familiar with the city I was living and working in again,” Doyle said.

Some runs ran as few as four miles with others more than 13 he made sure he was having fun. He felt accomplished when the run was finally over.

“I threw up my hands on my street,” Doyle said.

Doyle’s digital map, which is visible on the city of Marion’s YouTube channel, shows his journey across the city.

Despite him being employed as an environmental specialist, his work in this project was done entirely out of passion.

“This was all on personal time, no compensation from the city, but that’s okay because it was a fun project and I enjoyed doing it,” Doyle said.

Going forward, he’s thinking about taking a month to map out his childhood town of Robins.

