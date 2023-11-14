Man arrested in deadly Cedar Rapids shooting now in custody in Linn County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The man arrested in a shooting that killed a DoorDash worker in Cedar Rapids, is now in custody in Linn County.

Cameron Leonard was arrested last week in Burlington and booked on five charges, including first degree murder and going armed with intent.

Leonard is accused of shooting and killing Mryon Snyder outside an apartment building on Sherman Street northeast back on October 5th. He was working for DoorDash at the time of the shooting.

A second man, Maurice Brown, was also found dead near the scene.

Police also found Leonard injured. He was hospitalized, but eventually released.

Police say all three men had fired guns in the incident.

A second man is also in custody in connection to the case.

Police say surveillance video showed Pierre Morrow taking the gun used by Leonard from the shooting scene.

Police say Morrow is the stepfather of Leonard and Maurice Brown.

40-year-old Pierre Morrow is charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Accessory After the Fact, and Obstructing Prosecution or Defense. (KCRG)

