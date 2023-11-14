Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iceland evacuates town and raises aviation alert as concerns rise a volcano may erupt

Residents evacuate the small, coastal town of Grindavík as the country’s authorities anticipate the imminent eruption of a volcano. (Source: RTL Germany/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Residents of a fishing town in southwestern Iceland left their homes Saturday after increasing concern about a potential volcanic eruption caused civil defense authorities to declare a state of emergency in the region.

Police decided to evacuate Grindavik after recent seismic activity in the area moved south toward the town and monitoring indicated that a corridor of magma, or semi-molten rock, now extends under the community, Iceland’s Meteorological Office said. The town of 3,400 is on the Reykjanes Peninsula, about 50 kilometers (31 miles) southwest of the capital, Reykjavik.

“At this stage, it is not possible to determine exactly whether and where magma might reach the surface,” the Meteorological Office said.

Iceland declares state of emergency and more than 3,000 residents are urged to evacuate due to...
Iceland declares state of emergency and more than 3,000 residents are urged to evacuate due to the threat of a volcanic eruption.(Source: RTL Germany/CNN)

Authorities also raised their aviation alert to orange, indicating an increased risk of a volcanic eruption. Volcanic eruptions pose a serious hazard to aviation because they can spew highly abrasive ash high into the atmosphere, where it can cause jet engines to fail, damage flight control systems and reduce visibility.

A major eruption in Iceland in 2010 caused widespread disruption to air travel between Europe and North America, costing airlines an estimated $3 billion as they canceled more than 100,000 flights.

The evacuation comes after the region was shaken by hundreds of small earthquakes every day for more than two weeks as scientists monitor a buildup of magma some 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) underground.

Concern about a possible eruption increased in the early hours of Thursday when a magnitude 4.8 earthquake hit the area, forcing the internationally known Blue Lagoon geothermal resort to close temporarily.

The seismic activity started in an area north of Grindavik where there is a network of 2,000-year-old craters, geology professor Pall Einarrson, told Iceland’s RUV. The magma corridor is about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) long and spreading, he said.

“The biggest earthquakes originated there, under this old series of craters, but since then it (the magma corridor) has been getting longer, went under the urban area in Grindavík and is heading even further and towards the sea,” he said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic jam following crash on I-380 southbound
Multi-vehicle accident causes traffic jam on I-380 southbound
Pedestrian Killed
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Cedar Rapids, driver arrested
Cedar Rapids family struggles days after car crashes into the side of their home
Cedar Rapids homeowner feels lost days after car crashes into the side of their home
Dmytro Prysich
Semi-truck driver arrested after hitting, killing Urbandale man
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, older sister of...
Maryanne Trump Barry, Donald Trump’s older sister and a retired federal judge, dies at 86

Latest News

President Joe Biden slams "MAGA Republican leaders" who continue to deny the impacts of climate...
Biden denounces climate deniers in GOP
The men's basketball team at Drake University got a surprise this week as they were wrapping up...
Adam Sandler plays pickup basketball game at Drake University
FILE - Cars wait at a red light during rush hour, April 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. Motor vehicles...
Vehicles with higher, vertical front ends raise risks for pedestrians, safety group says
What they want: Biden and Xi are looking for clarity in an increasingly difficult relationship
Biden says his goal for Xi meeting is to get US-China communications back to normal
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
3 killed, 15 taken to hospital when semi crashes into bus carrying students on Ohio highway, official says