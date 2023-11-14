Family of a man charged with sexually assaulting a child fear he may be released too soon

JONES CO., Iowa (KCRG) - A Jones County man received a twelve-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting a child, but he could get out soon because of the deal he made with prosecutors.

John Cupples’ own family members said his sentence wasn’t sufficient and feared he’d soon get out. Prosecutors originally charged him with second-degree sexual abuse. He pleaded down to child endangerment and lascivious acts for what he did to a child in 2017.

“Immediately not enough, not enough,” said Kelsey Dettbarn, Cupples’ sister-in-law.

Cupples received a 12-year prison sentence in 2022, time they believe was not enough.

“People go to jail all the time for drugs, and they go for 30 years,” said Dettbarn. “You’re putting value on a life at this point.”

“No, I don’t think it’s fair,” said his sister Dee Dettbarn. “I don’t think his sentence was adequate for his crime.”

What they didn’t know was that time could be even shorter. In February of this year, he had his first parole hearing. He was denied, but another parole hearing is scheduled for March of 2024.

“My heart sank to know that he may be getting released within months,” said Dee.

The Iowa Parole Board gave us this statement: “Unless an incarcerated individual has a mandatory minimum or a life sentence, they are all entitled to a minimum of one review per year by the Board of Parole per the Iowa Code. Mr. Cupples had his first annual review in February and was denied parole. His next annual review isn’t until next year, and we will not know what the Department of Corrections’ recommendation is until then.”

Procedural or not, it’s too soon for his family.

“He should serve at least 12, it should be more,” said Kelsey. “That’s not fair.”

TV9 did ask the Jones County Attorney why a mandatory minimum was not added to the plea agreement because that would mean Cupples would spend more time in prison. We are still waiting to hear back. Cupples release date on the DOC website is set for March of 2026.

