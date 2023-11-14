Dubuque Rescue Mission gets everyone ‘at the same table’ to discuss homelessness

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - People who provide support to the homeless population in Dubuque agree: the number of people who need help is growing. However, not everyone in the community agrees on the best way to confront the problem.

Monday, the Dubuque Rescue Mission hosted a meal for those who needed it as well as government and business leaders in town, all in an attempt to get everyone involved in this issue at the same table.

“We’re doing a Meet Our Neighbors program to help the community realize that the homeless population is here. They’re not going anywhere anytime soon,” said Morgan Frazer, Executive Director of Dubuque Rescue Mission.

Frazer along with Jeff Lenhart, the mission’s Executive Assistant, said they thought there were a couple of reasons a meeting like this needed to be held. The first: last year’s changes to the city’s camping ordinance that made it easier for police to move people camping in a public space.

“That was all well and good. And I’m not against the ordinance in any way, shape, or form. However, where do you move them to?” said Frazer.

Another reason—attitudes from downtown business leaders.

“We had some business owners this past summer that contacted us and had a lot of, I would say, bias and stereotypes about homelessness that they’re seeing downtown,” said Lenhart.

Dubuque Rescue Mission invited 10 downtown business leaders to the dinner. After dinner was served, Lenhart reported two had shown up.

However, many of those who were at Monday night’s meeting were passionate about finding ways to help folks.

“I hope tonight that there is an awareness of the humanity with these folks,” said Frazer.

It was also humanity—real people, having real conversations—that these organizers hoped led to finding more ways to work together.

“I feel like we’ve thrown the rock in the river, and it’s created a ripple and now we’ll keep on going,” said Lenhart.

