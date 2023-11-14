Des Moines Area Community College to break ground on new transportation institute

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Des Moines Area Community College will break ground today on a new $9 million transportation institute.

The college said it will be used to train the next generation of truck drivers.

It’s expected to open in 2025 on the north side of Des Moines.

This comes less than a year after Kirkwood Community College announced it would be making changes to its own trucking program.

Kirkwood revealed in February that it was getting rid of the behind the wheel portion of its CDL-A program because of a budget deficit caused by low enrollment numbers.

