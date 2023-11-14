Show You Care
Criminal complaint details events in Cedar Rapids shooting that killed DoorDash worker

The man arrested in a shooting that killed a DoorDash driver in Cedar Rapids, is now in custody in Linn County.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The criminal complaint for the man accused of shooting and killing a DoorDash worker in Cedar Rapids last month is revealing new details in the case.

Cameron Leonard, 25, was arrested last week in Burlington and booked on five charges, including first degree murder and going armed with intent.

Leonard is accused of shooting and killing Mryon Snyder outside an apartment building on Sherman Street northeast on Oct. 5.

Police said they also found 21-year-old Maurice Brown dead from gunshot wounds at the scene.

The criminal complaint says Brown had placed a food order for delivery and that Snyder was the DoorDash worker who was delivering it when the shooting happened.

Investigators said Brown and Snyder knew each other and there had been a previous conflict between them.

Investigators determined Brown and Leonard walked from another location to the 3900 block of Sherman Street NE to confront Snyder.

A physical altercation between Snyder and Brown ensued and Leonard took off his shirt and stood by while armed with a firearm, according to the document.

The criminal complaint then says Snyder tried to leave the scene in his vehicle by backing up out of his parking spot. That’s when Brown allegedly fired three gunshots at Snyder’s vehicle while standing directly in front of it.

Investigators also determined Brown approached the driver’s side of Snyder’s vehicle holding the gun. Snyder then reportedly fired his gun back at Brown from the driver’s seat, striking and killing Brown.

That’s when investigators said Leonard then fired into Snyder’s vehicle. Snyder then got out of the vehicle, firing back at Leonard, hitting him several times. Snyder was also hit several times, including the fatal wounds to his heart and head.

Leonard then collapsed due to his injuries.

Crime scene evidence shows Leonard fired at least 13 shots from his firearm. At least eight of those went into the vehicle. Police said Snyder was hit by six shots in total, all by Leonard’s gun.

Leonard was taken to the hospital to be treated and was later released.

U.S. Marshals later booked Leonard at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on charges of First Degree Murder, Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, Going Armed with Intent, Use of a Dangerous Weapon in the Commission of a Crime and Persons Ineligible to Carry Dangerous Weapons.

Crime scene investigators found two firearms, and later determined a third firearm had been used at the scene, but was missing.

Police said Cameron Leonard’s step-dad, 40-year-old Pierre Morrow, is charged with accessory after the fact and felon in possession of a firearm for allegedly taking the gun used by Leonard away from the scene of the shooting.

