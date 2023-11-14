Cedar Rapids motorcyclist injured after hitting a deer
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man was severely injured after hitting a deer while riding a motorcycle on Monday.
Police said the collision happened in the 4900 block of Ellis Road, sending the motorcycle into the ditch.
The driver, a 69-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with what first responders called severe injuries.
There has been no update on the man’s condition.
