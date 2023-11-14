Cedar Rapids homeowner feels lost days after car crashes into the side of their home

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday night, a driver crashed their car into the house on the northwest side. Cedar Rapids Police confirmed to TV9, 22 year old Jakob Bulicek is responsible and is facing several charges in the case including OWI and reckless driving.

Now, the family can’t live in their house and are coming to terms with the terrifying incident and its aftermath. While the homeowner, Jessica Conner, says she is thankful no one was hurt - except for their cat who died from the crash - she wants people to be aware of the impacts of something like this.

“It’s hard to close our eyes because we could’ve been in those beds,” said Conner as she recalled the details of the crash. “I was sitting out in my spare room, having a cigarette and I turned around and heard screeching tires and then like a big crash noise.”

Her daughter was in the basement at the time. Once she made sure everyone was safe, she ran out to see how extensive the damage is.

“It’s my bedroom and my grandson’s and as you can see, the mattresses are in my back yard, so we’d probably be gone without a doubt,” said Conner. “[I am] lost. Heartbroken. Everything I worked for is just like sitting there.”

As Conner continues to assess the damage to her former home, she pleads with those who might find themselves in a similar situation.

“Don’t be under any influence and get behind a wheel. You don’t understand how much damage you do to, one; people’s property which is very minimal, but people’s lives.”

