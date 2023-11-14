Another sunny and warm November afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We had a gorgeous morning across Eastern Iowa with lots of sunshine.

This Afternoon, Tonight, & Wednesday

A few clouds will come in later today and we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with highs reaching the 60s. Tonight will be quiet with a mostly clear sky and lows in the 40s. Wednesday looks very similar to what we will have today with highs in the 60s and plenty of sunshine.

Thursday & Beyond

We’ll stay in the 60s on Thursday, but a cold front will move into the region on Thursday night bringing some cooler air to the region. That being said, highs will still be above normal in the 50s Friday and this weekend. Another cold front is forecasted to travel through Iowa on Monday which could bring a chance for rain for the beginning of next week. This second cold front will also cause highs to drop into the 40s beginning Monday afternoon.

