Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Adam Sandler plays pickup basketball game at Drake University

The men's basketball team at Drake University got a surprise this week as they were wrapping up practice.
By KCCI
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The men’s basketball team at Drake University got a surprise this week as they were wrapping up practice.

Adam Sandler stepped on the court to play a pick-up game.

The team shared of a photo on social media, saying, “The rumors are true - Sandman is a certified bucket.”

Sandler is known for playing pickup basketball games wherever he goes.

He had stopped by the Shivers Basketball Practice Facility ahead of his show at the Wells Fargo Arena.

He is currently traveling for “The I Missed You” comedy tour.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic jam following crash on I-380 southbound
Multi-vehicle accident causes traffic jam on I-380 southbound
Pedestrian Killed
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Cedar Rapids, driver arrested
Cedar Rapids family struggles days after car crashes into the side of their home
Cedar Rapids homeowner feels lost days after car crashes into the side of their home
Dmytro Prysich
Semi-truck driver arrested after hitting, killing Urbandale man
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, older sister of...
Maryanne Trump Barry, Donald Trump’s older sister and a retired federal judge, dies at 86

Latest News

The men's basketball team at Drake University got a surprise this week as they were wrapping up...
Adam Sandler plays pickup basketball game at Drake University
Police identify man killed in Marshalltown crash
Marshalltown police are identifying a man killed in a crash over the weekend.
Police identify man killed in Marshalltown crash
Kindsay Elgin, owner of Essence Salon, stops by and shows us Kintastic, her luxury hair product...
Everyday Iowa - Essence Salon and Kintastic Luxury Hair Products