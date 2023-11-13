Waterloo Police warn of phone scam involving non-emergency number

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo Police Department are reporting several complaints of a possible phone scam regarding their non-emergency number.

Callers reported receiving a call from the non-emergency number of 319-291-4340 which then asked them to contact a detective/officer at a different phone number. Police are warning that the phone number is not associated with the Waterloo Police Department and should be considered a fraudulent number.

Other law enforcement agencies have also reported similar scams involving perpetrators posing as law enforcement.

Officials are reminding the public that no law enforcement agency will contact someone directly and demand money. Anyone who receives a phone call like this should hang up immediately.

