Waterloo nonprofit works to help homeless and low-income veterans

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - “All the veterans get the stuff that we get for free,” Tim Combs, founder of the nonprofit Americans for Independent Living, said.

That’s the mission of Combs’ nonprofit in Waterloo. All the donated pots, pans, bedding and clothes go straight to veterans in need. This year alone, they’ve served over 600 in the Waterloo area.

But it’s not just household items they give back. They also provide homes and rental apartments.

Combs says it all started back in 2015, when he got the idea to help veterans returning from service with disabilities. He started using his career in construction to modify homes to adapt to veteran’s needs.

In its first year, the nonprofit helped 20 veterans — and that number has only grown since.

“We’re doubling pretty much every year since we got started,” Combs said.

The nonprofit has expanded to helping homeless and low-income veterans. Combs says their services are needed now more than ever before.

“Today, they’re probably needed even worse than they were two years ago. The cost of things have gone up so much,” Combs said. “When a homeless vet decides that he’s ready to call, he or she is ready to call in and get some help, ‘I need a place to live. I’m tired of, you know under a bridge or in a box or somebody’s car or basement’ when they get housed in this area.”

He says donations are a vital part of the operation..

“[It has] grown and grown and grown to the point where we need about 15 to 20,000 square feet of storage room for all the furnishings that we get,” Combs said.

Along with volunteers, who help organize and deliver items. Combs says veterans are often overwhelmed.

“That response, just it hits the heart pretty, hard pretty deep” Combs said. “They cry, a lot of them cry. A lot of them, you know, they just can’t believe that somebody would give him things like this.”

He says each box and truckload can be life-changing for a veteran — but also motivating.

“We’re a hand up and not a handout, so they have to put forth their effort just as much as we do to help them,” Combs said.

He’s looking to expand the nonprofit to help veterans in five more counties — transforming lives one delivery at a time.

“If you stay in an empty apartment with a backpack or clothes on your back, and that’s all you’ve got, you still don’t have much of a mental sense of ‘I’m doing, you know, I’m going to go somewhere from this point’ because you’re still sitting in an empty room with nothing,” Combs said. “Now, you have a whole house full of stuff and it feels like home.”

