Warm days lead off first half of the week, before gradual cooldown

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - If you enjoyed the end of the weekend, weather-wise, expect similar conditions over the next few days.

Thanks to clear skies overnight, we’re running a bit colder than Sunday morning with temperatures in the 30s and wind chills a few degrees cooler with a light breeze. Lighter winds will be the key difference between yesterday and today, likely causing less of an issue as an area of high pressure passes right through eastern Iowa. This is also key to keeping our skies clear, and ample sunshine should help push highs back into the upper 50s to low 60s.

As high pressure moves to the east, we’ll wind up on the warm side of it as winds shift to a southerly direction. They’ll pick up in speed as we go through Tuesday, too, which will make for a breezier day. It will also push highs even a little bit higher, with most areas hitting the low to mid 60s. Some scattered clouds are possible on Tuesday, but sunshine will still be the dominant feature.

Wednesday appears to be the warmest out of our 9-day forecast, with sunny skies and mid 60s for many areas. Some spots could make a run at the upper 60s and close to 70. These temperatures will be about 20 degrees above seasonal averages for this point in November, though falling a little short of records for the date.

The first sign of change toward cooler air will arrive on Thursday, when a storm system passes to our north and drags a cold front through the area. While it won’t arrive early enough in the day to prevent highs from reaching the upper 50s to mid 60s once again, it will provide cloudier skies and windier conditions for Thursday into Thursday night. It also ushers in that cooler air mass for the end of the week into the weekend.

Temperatures by then will likely be in the low to mid 50s for highs, with upper 20s to low 30s for lows. Still, a good amount of sunshine is likely for Friday and Saturday, making for some very pleasant days.

Our next best chance for any substantial precipitation will finally show up in the forecast by next Monday into Tuesday as a larger storm system meanders through the central United States. For now, it appears that this will fall in the form of rain, as temperatures should stay warm enough to keep things liquid. We’ll be watching for any changes to that which would result in different precipitation types getting involved. Highs will be in the 40s, with lows in the 30s but at least a few degrees above freezing.

