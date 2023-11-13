“This dream has now become a reality,” as Iowa women’s wrestling team dominate in home debut

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The No. 8 Iowa women’s wrestling team dominated in their home debut as the Hawkeyes downed thirteenth-ranked Presbyterian 44-1, No. 11 Lindenwood 43-0 and fifth-ranked Sacred Heart 40-4 Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Iowa recorded 26 total falls in front of 8,207 fans which broke the record for attendance at a college women’s wrestling event.

“When I woke up this morning, it was interesting because I didn’t wake up nervous. I woke up thinking this dream has now become a reality,” Iowa women’s wrestling head coach Clarissa Chun said.

“For me, I got just a little emotional because we all have just trail blazed in our own ways. To be a part of something this big and this historic is just so meaningful for the whole scene of women’s wrestling,” senior Marlynne Deede said.

“There’s so many emotions and it’s been a long time coming. It has been and it’s amazing for women’s wrestling. These little girls that get to come and now actually see their dreams come true and hopefully that will be them one day,” fifth-year Felicity Taylor said.

The Hawkeyes will hit the road next weekend to compete at the Missouri Valley Open.

RESULTS

#8 Iowa 44, #13 Presbyterian 1

101 -- Emilie Gonzalez (I) pinned Chiara Barbieri (P), 1:36

109 -- Ava Bayless (I) tech. fall Grace York (P), 10-0

116 -- Brianna Gonzalez (I) tech. fall Charlize Shuler (P), 10-0

123 -- Felicity Taylor (I) tech. fall Alyssa Mahan (P), 10-0

130 -- Emily Frost (I) pinned Olivia Waller (P), 4:53

136 -- Nanea Estrella (I) tech. fall Paige Wehrmeister (P), 12-2

143 -- Reese Larramendy (I) tech. fall Madeline Kubicki (P), 11-0

155 -- Marlynne Deede (I) forfeit over Unknown (P)

170 -- Kylie Welker (I) tech. fall Henlee Haynes (P), 10-0

191 -- Alivia White (I) pinned Ella Beam, 3:24

#8 Iowa 43, #11 Lindenwood 0

101 -- Emilie Gonzalez (I) tech. fall Megan Valdez (L), 10-0

109 -- Ava Bayless (I) tech. fall Kate Cooper (L), 10-0

116 -- Brianna Gonzalez (I) tech. fall Sienna Caruso (L), 10-0

123 -- Felicity Taylor (I) pinned Amanda McAleavey (L), 1:44

130 -- Emily Frost (I) pinned Cayden Condit (L), 0:41

136 -- Nanea Estrella (I) tech. fall Marissa Sanabria (L), 10-0

143 -- Ella Schmit (I) dec. Alana Duggan (L), 8-0

155 -- Marlynne Deede (I) pinned Rebecca Strong (L), 1:16

170 -- Haley Ward (I) tech. fall Emma Thomas (L), 10-0

191 --Kylie Welker (I) pinned Kennedy Eggering (L), 0:28

#8 Iowa 40, #5 Sacred Heart 4

101 -- Sterling Dias (I) pinned Aaliyah Payne-Parris (S), 0:22

109 -- Ava Bayless (I) tech. fall Ahsia Torres (S), 10-0

116 -- Brianna Gonzalez (I) pinned Nohea Moniz (S), 1:52

123 -- Felicity Taylor (I) def. Unknown (forfeit)

130 -- Lilly Luft (I) tech. fall Bayley Trang (S), 10-0

136 -- Nanea Estrella (I) tech. fall Aliza Leander (S), 10-0

143 -- Reese Larramendy (I) tech. fall Khaijah Sanusi (S), 11-0

155 -- Marlynne Deede (I) pinned Madison Sandquist (S), 1:32

170 -- Kylie Welker (I) tech. fall Love Daley (S), 12-1

191 -- Madeline Hodges (S) dec. Alivia White (I), 7-0

The Hawkeyes will travel to Marshall, Missouri next weekend to compete at the Missouri Valley Open on Friday and Saturday.

