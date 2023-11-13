Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Thanksgiving travel to break records, AAA says

FILE - AAA says it is going to be the busiest Thanksgiving in several years.
FILE - AAA says it is going to be the busiest Thanksgiving in several years.(Source: MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Whether you are driving or flying, get ready for crowds, heavy traffic and long lines this turkey day.

AAA says it is going to be the busiest Thanksgiving in several years.

The big numbers don’t even include the many Americans expected to travel days ahead of the five-day peak period.

AAA says a total of nearly 55.4 million people will be traveling between the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after the holiday. AAA estimates that 49 million Americans will be driving.

In the skies, airlines are expecting a record-setting number of passengers over a nearly two-week period including the weekend before Thanksgiving and the Monday or Tuesday after.

American Airlines expects to fly 7.8 million passengers on more than 70,000 flights.

United’s forecast calls for 5.9 million passengers, which would be a company record for the holiday.

Delta said it will carry as many as 6.4 million passengers.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested and charged with kidnapping in Marion
Man arrested and charged with kidnapping in Marion
Fatal Accident
Crash in Dubuque Leaves One Dead, Three Injured
One person dead after Dubuque crash
One person dead after Dubuque crash
One person died, and another person was injured in a rollover crash in Fayette County early...
One person killed in rollover accident in Fayette County
Pedestrian Killed
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Cedar Rapids, driver arrested

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump's son and co-defendant, Donald Trump Jr., appears during the...
Donald Trump Jr. returns to the stand as defense looks to undercut New York civil fraud claims
Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a Republican...
South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott abruptly ends 2024 presidential bid, shocking even his campaign staff
Palestinians look for survivors following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza...
Battles force Palestinians out of hospitals in Gaza, leaving patients, babies and medics stranded
The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from...
The Pentagon identifies the 5 US troops killed in a military helicopter crash over the Mediterranean
FILE - CableTV.com is looking for a Chief of Cheer.
You can get paid to watch holiday movies