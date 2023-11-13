Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Target will be closed on Thanksgiving

Target stores first closed on Thanksgiving in 2020 during the pandemic, but the policy has now...
Target stores first closed on Thanksgiving in 2020 during the pandemic, but the policy has now been made permanent.(Glenn Beltz | Glenn Beltz / CC BY 2.0)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Target will be closed on Thanksgiving for the fourth year in a row.

In a statement on Nov. 8, Target CEO Brian Cornell said stores first closed on Thanksgiving in 2020 during the pandemic, but the policy has now been made permanent.

“Staying closed for the first time on Thanksgiving Day 2020 helped us take care of our team and guests during the pandemic,” Cornell said. “But once I heard from team members how much they appreciated that time with their families, it was an easy decision to make the policy permanent, and our store teams have had that time off ever since.”

Walmart, similarly, will also be closed on Thanksgiving for the fourth consecutive year.

Walmart announced its decision last month.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested and charged with kidnapping in Marion
Man arrested and charged with kidnapping in Marion
Pedestrian Killed
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Cedar Rapids, driver arrested
Fatal Accident
Crash in Dubuque Leaves One Dead, Three Injured
One person dead after Dubuque crash
One person dead after Dubuque crash
One person died, and another person was injured in a rollover crash in Fayette County early...
One person killed in rollover accident in Fayette County

Latest News

After the federal government announced they would be investigating possible civil rights...
Detainees set sheets on fire, face charges for riot at South Carolina jail
Law enforcement officers escort Danilo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer charged with burglary and theft while on the run for 2 weeks
Palestinians look for survivors following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza...
Medics and patients, including babies, stranded as battles rage around Gaza hospitals
FILE - Drake poses at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 1, 2019.
Drake announces 2024 arena tour with J. Cole
Kenyatta “KeKe” Odom was identified as "Baby Jane Doe" whose body was found in Ware County in...
Authorities ID a girl whose body was hidden in concrete in 1988 and arrest her mom and boyfriend