Semi-truck driver arrested after hitting, killing Urbandale man

URBANDALE, Iowa (KCRG) - A semi-truck driver has been charged with vehicular homicide and an OWI after hitting and killing a tow truck driver.

On November 12th, 2023, at approximately 10:00 pm, Urbandale Police responded to mile marker 130 on I-80 westbound for a report of an accident.

According to investigators, a tow truck operator was getting out of his tow vehicle to help with the crash when a semi-truck, which did not slow down or move over, struck the man.

The victim, Joshua Villa of Urbandale, died as a result of the crash.

The driver of the semi, identified as Dmytro Prysich, was arrested and charged with:

Unsafe Approach Fail to Slow Down Upon Approach to Stationary Vehicle with 4-way Hazards Activated - Resulting in Death

Leaving the Scene of a Death Accident

Vehicular Homicide/OWI

