People rally behind Mount Vernon High School freshman fighting rare form of cancer

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:31 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mount Vernon, Iowa (KCRG) -People in Mount Vernon are coming together to support a 14 year old boy battling Rhabdomyosarcoma.

Mason Kumley is a freshman at Mount Vernon High School and played soccer for around 10 years including on his middle school soccer tam.

On October 1st, doctors diagnosed him with a rare form of stomach cancer.

He’s since started chemo treatments.

On November 12th, more than 100 people gathered to support Mason with a soccer-themed photoshoot First Street Field.

There was also a Mount Vernon High School soccer jersey for everyone to sign as well as a soccer ball for former teammates to sign

The Mason United group says they’re grateful for this community.

“Gratitude you know your thankful for that and the show of support all the hugs and the people that just whatever they can to help‚” said Mason’s father Dan Kumley.

For more information on Mason’s story or if you would like to donate click here.

