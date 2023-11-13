Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Cedar Rapids Leads To Arrest

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday Afternoon in the 1400 block of Memorial Drive SE. in Cedar Rapids.

Cedar Rapids resident Kyle Kubite, age 45 was allegedly driving on Memorial Drive SE at approximately 4:45 PM Sunday when his vehicle struck two pedestrians, one adult male and one adult female.

Both were transported to a local hospital where the female pedestrian was pronounced deceased. The male pedestrian received non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was uninjured.

Kubite has been arrested and charged with Vehicular Homicide and OWI.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld at this time.

If you have information about this case, call Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-272-7463.

