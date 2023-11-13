Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Cedar Rapids Leads To Arrest

Pedestrian Killed
Pedestrian Killed(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday Afternoon in the 1400 block of Memorial Drive SE. in Cedar Rapids.

Cedar Rapids resident Kyle Kubite, age 45 was allegedly driving on Memorial Drive SE at approximately 4:45 PM Sunday when his vehicle struck two pedestrians, one adult male and one adult female.

Both were transported to a local hospital where the female pedestrian was pronounced deceased. The male pedestrian received non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was uninjured.

Kubite has been arrested and charged with Vehicular Homicide and OWI.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld at this time.

If you have information about this case, call Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-272-7463.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident
Fatal Car Crash in Muscatine County
Accident Generic
Cedar Falls Police Investigate Motor Vehicle Accident
Man arrested and charged with kidnapping in Marion
Man arrested and charged with kidnapping in Marion
New details on criminal history of alleged Monticello shooter
Alleged Monticello Fareway Shooter formally charged on Friday
One person dead after Dubuque crash
One person dead after Dubuque crash

Latest News

Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a Republican...
Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott announces he is dropping out of the 2024 race
People got to try food from all over world on Sunday.
Annual International Food Tasting Event raises money for Northeast Iowa Food Bank Backpack Program
Iowa State falls to Drake 85-73
Iowa State falls to Drake 85-73
Caitlin Clark becomes Iowa’s all-time leader scorer as No. 3 Hawkeyes defeat Northern Iowa, 94-53
Caitlin Clark becomes Iowa’s all-time leader scorer as No. 3 Hawkeyes defeat Northern Iowa, 94-53